In September 2022, the ESAs jointly submitted questions to the EU Commission about the interpretation of the SFDR. The answers to those questions have now been published, including amendments to previously circulated answers.

Context

On 14 April 2023, the EU Commission ("EC") published a decision annexing their answers_ to the questions requiring interpretation of EU law submitted on 9 September 2022 by the European Supervisory Authorities ("EBA", "EIOPA" and "ESMA", together the "ESAs"). The publication provides explanations about key elements of the sustainable finance regulatory framework.

In addition, the decision includes amendments_ to answers published in July 2021 and May 2022 (in annex II).

Key points

The newly provided answers include the following clarifications by the EC:

Key sustainable finance terminology and definitions: SFDR does not prescribe a specific approach or minimum requirements regarding the main parameters defining a 'sustainable investment' (i.e. (i) contribution, (ii) do no significant harm, and (iii) good governance). Financial market participants must conduct their own assessment of their financial products and disclose the underlying assumptions. Although already anticipated by the market, the answer also formally confirms that the notion of sustainable investment can be measured at the level of a company and not just at the level of the specific economic activity.





The amendments to previously published answers comprise:

Cosmetic changes to answers regarding the design of Article 9 SFDR products (from July 2021).

Cosmetic changes to answers regarding the application of Articles 5 and 6 of the Taxonomy Regulation (from May 2022).

The many updates issued recently at European level within a short space of time demonstrate the fast-moving nature of the sustainable finance regulatory regime.

