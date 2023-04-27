by Bank of Valletta

13th April 2023

Continued Focus on Customer Experience

In a bid to strengthen its Branch network and enhance the retail business, Bank of Valletta has appointed seven new Branch Managers who will be filling up vacant places at several of its branches across Malta.

The new Branch Managers were greeted and congratulated by the Bank's CEO Mr Kenneth Farrugia and by Mr Geoffrey Ghigo, Head Retail Network, shortly after their appointments were made official. All managers already formed part of the Bank's branch staff complement, and their appointment follows years of hard work and commitment within the retail network.

Mr Farrugia commented on how the appointments will strengthen the Bank's service proposition to the benefit of customers, while supporting the drive for career progression opportunities within the Retail Network. "I am highly confident that these new managers will have a positive impact on the employees they will be managing in their respective branches, and equally on our customers. As I have reiterated during the various sessions I have organised with the Bank's staff over the past months, we will continue to invest in talent management and the development of our people to support their aspirations, ambitions, and career progression". In this manner, continued Mr Farrugia, the Bank will also ensure that customers are being serviced by professional, experienced, and highly trained employees, steering the Bank along its journey to become the Bank of Choice for all customers in Malta.

Mr Geoffrey Ghigo corroborated the CEO's comments, stating that, "we feel that these appointments will have a positive impact in strengthening the Bank's presence in our local communities. By having a Branch Manager responsible for a team in a given locality, we are ensuring that there is strengthened focus on our customers in that area. The Branch Manager is empowered to take the necessary decisions to ensure the optimum environment and service delivery being extended to the local community."

The newly-appointed Branch Managers are: Fgura Branch Manager – Mr Dennis Bonnici, Ibrag Branch Manager – Ms Josephine Scicluna, Luqa and Skyparks Branch Manager – Ms Georgina Portelli, Mellieha Branch Manager – Ms Joanne Cutajar, Msida Branch Manager – Ms Anna Maria Rossi, Zebbug Branch Manager – Ms Audrey Azzopardi and Bugibba Branch Manager – Ms Elaine Farrugia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.