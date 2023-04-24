ARTICLE

The BVI Securities and Investment Business Act contains a consolidated version of the British Virgin Islands Securities and Investment Business Act, 2010 as amended.

The most recent legislative amendment to this compendium includes:

amendments to the Securities and Investment Business Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment) Act, 2023, in force 22 March 2023,

amendments to the Schedule to the Financial Services (Fees) Regulations, Revised Edition 2020 (select SIBA fees) made by the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, in force 1 April 2023

Prior legislative updates include:

takes into account changes and updates to the legislation as set out in the recent revisions

an amendment made by Regulation 2(a) of the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 to the Schedule to the Financial Services (Fees) Regulations, 2010, in force 1 July 2020

the Public Funds (Amendment) Code, 2020 which amended section 15 of the Code, in force 31 December 2019

amendments made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment) Act, 2019, in force 31 December 2019; except for section 3, which inserted section 14A, in force on 1 July 2020

Other legislative updates in force 31 December 2019 include:

the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

the Financial Services (Miscellaneous Exemptions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

the Mutual Funds (Foreign Funds) Regulations, 2019.

the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

the Private Investment Funds Regulations, 2019.

the Securities and Investment Business (Incubator and Approved Funds) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

