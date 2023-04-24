The BVI Securities and Investment Business Act contains a consolidated version of the British Virgin Islands Securities and Investment Business Act, 2010 as amended.
The most recent legislative amendment to this compendium includes:
- amendments to the Securities and Investment Business Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment) Act, 2023, in force 22 March 2023,
- amendments to the Schedule to the Financial Services (Fees) Regulations, Revised Edition 2020 (select SIBA fees) made by the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, in force 1 April 2023
Prior legislative updates include:
- takes into account changes and updates to the legislation as set out in the recent revisions
- an amendment made by Regulation 2(a) of the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 to the Schedule to the Financial Services (Fees) Regulations, 2010, in force 1 July 2020
- the Public Funds (Amendment) Code, 2020 which amended section 15 of the Code, in force 31 December 2019
- amendments made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment) Act, 2019, in force 31 December 2019; except for section 3, which inserted section 14A, in force on 1 July 2020
Other legislative updates in force 31 December 2019 include:
- the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
- the Financial Services (Miscellaneous Exemptions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
- the Mutual Funds (Foreign Funds) Regulations, 2019.
- the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
- the Private Investment Funds Regulations, 2019.
- the Securities and Investment Business (Incubator and Approved Funds) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
