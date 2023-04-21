ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The MFSA has issued a circular whereby it has informed the public of the transposition of Directive 2019/2162 on the issue of covered bonds and covered bond public supervision into Maltese legislation. The transposition of the Directive has taken place by way of changes to the (i) Financial Markets Act, Chapter 345 of the laws of Malta and (ii) Financial Markets Act (Covered Bonds) Regulations, Subsidiary Legislation 345.27 of the laws of Malta. The changes were added in March 2023. In addition, the Recovery and Resolution Regulation, Subsidiary Legislation 330.09 of the laws of Malta and the Investment Services Rules had also been previously amended.

Directive 2019/2162 includes inter alia requirements for issuing covered bonds; structural features of covered bonds; covered bond public supervision and publication requirements in relation to such covered bonds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.