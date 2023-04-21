ARTICLE

Malta: Central Bank Of Malta Directive No. 6 And 7 Repealed & Replaced With New Directive No. 6

In order to implement Guideline of the European Central Bank of 24 February 2022 on a new-generation Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross Settlement Express Transfer system (TARGET) and repealing Guideline ECB/2012/27 (ECB/2022/8) the Central Bank of Malta (CBM) has repealed its Directive No.6 on Harmonised Conditions for Opening and Operating Payments Module Accounts, T2S Dedicated Cash Accounts in Target2-Malta, and TIPS Dedicated Cash Accounts on TARGET2-Malta and its Directive No. 7 on the Provision of Intraday Credit and Auto-Collateralisation in their entirety.

In view of the aforementioned ECB Guidelines, the CBM has published a new Directive No. 6 on New Generation Trans-European Automated Real-Time Gross Settlement Express Transfer System (TARGET) which applies to participants in TARGET-Malta and has been in effect since 20th March 2023.

