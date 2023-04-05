The Board of the Central Bank adopted a Resolution dated February 8, 2023, registration number No. 3420 "On approval of the Instruction on the procedure for opening, maintaining and closing bank accounts" (the "Instruction").

In accordance with the Instruction:

legal entities whose founders are residents of Uzbekistan and individual entrepreneurs can remotely open bank accounts;

persons with disabilities are allowed to use a facsimile signature when affixing sample signatures;

opening of accounts for all individuals will be carried out on the basis of a single identifier – a personal identification number of an individual (PINI).

Moreover, business entities can obtain a list of their accounts in all banks from the National Information Database of Bank Depositors through the bank that maintains the main account.

