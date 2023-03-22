ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (“FSC”) has released a Public Consultation – Securitisation Bill 2023 (the ‘Bill') communiqué on 10 March 2023. The Bill was introduced in the National Budget 2021/2022 with an aim to provide a legal framework for securitisation activities in Mauritius, with the goal of promoting the development of the financial market and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

The views and comments of the industry stakeholders and of the public are hereby being sought on the proposed Bill. The provisions included in the Bill do not reflect the final stand of the FSC and will be evaluated in light of the views and comments received during this consultation exercise. The consultation period will be open until 17 March 2023 for feedback and suggestions.

