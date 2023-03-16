Further to the first consultation conducted in February 2021, The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius ("FSC") has released a communiqué on 8 March 2023 for a second consultation on the elaborated draft Financial Services (Fintech Service Provider) Rules (the "draft Rules").

It was also highlighted by the FSC that any comments, feedback and suggestions are to be sent not later than 23 March 2023.

The proposals made and ideas expressed in the document do not represent the final decision of the FSC. In light of the views and comments obtained during this public consultation exercise, the proposed draft Guidance Notes may be changed.

Click on the following link to read the full communiqué: https://bit.ly/3YGWtbq

Access the draft Rules on the following link: https://bit.ly/3yorg1N

