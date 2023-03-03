ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Mercy reflects on the challenges faced by East Africa in 2022, discussing how family-owned businesses can attract foreign investors through good corporate governance and business continuity planning. Looking forward, Mercy identifies East Africa's priority sectors as agriculture, real estate and climate-sensitive investments. As the Government incentivises international capital through policies seeking transparency, Mercy hopes this, alongside a strengthened judiciary, will help East Africa attract sustainable long-term foreign investment and aid the reform of the economy in 2023.

Mercy Gakii Muthuuri is an investment professional with 12 years' experience in portfolio management, pensions funds investment, business advisory, infrastructure investment and climate adaptation finance.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Kenya

إلغاء الحد الأقصى للإيداع بالبنوك، وزيادة حد السحب من البنوك الى 3 اضعاف Andersen in Egypt الإيداع والسحب النقدي في البنوك، هى عملية يقوم من...

Tax Series: Highlights Of The Finance Bill 2022 Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie On the 3rd of January 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Appropriation Bill for the implementation of the National Budget (the "Budget") into law. One of the key things that stood out...

Naira Redesign Policy: What You Need To Know The Trusted Advisors Over the years, the Nigerian legal tender has been redesigned four (4) times; the first time was in 1965 when Nigeria became a republic, and the main reason why it was redesigned...

Financial Services Regulation In Nigeria: The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Pavestones Legal Since the introduction of electronic payments systems in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") has sought to maintain a high standard of conduct within the banking sector to protect consumers.

Taking Security: A Review Of Mortgage Creation Under Nigerian Law Sefton Fross According to Roy Goode, a financier taking security for an advance is concerned to see that if the debtor's assets are insufficient to meet the claims of all his creditors, the financier will at least be...