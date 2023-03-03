Mercy Gakii Muthuuri is an investment professional with 12 years' experience in portfolio management, pensions funds investment, business advisory, infrastructure investment and climate adaptation finance.
Mercy reflects on the challenges faced by East Africa in 2022, discussing how family-owned businesses can attract foreign investors through good corporate governance and business continuity planning. Looking forward, Mercy identifies East Africa's priority sectors as agriculture, real estate and climate-sensitive investments. As the Government incentivises international capital through policies seeking transparency, Mercy hopes this, alongside a strengthened judiciary, will help East Africa attract sustainable long-term foreign investment and aid the reform of the economy in 2023.
