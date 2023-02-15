ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) has released a communiqué on 13 February 2023 informing the public of the issuing of a draft guidance note on Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) (“draft Guidance Notes”) for public consultation. The DAOs are blockchain-based organisations whose activities and decision-making are co-ordinated by self-executing codes, also known as smart contracts.

It was also highlighted by the FSC that any comments, feedback and suggestions are to be sent not later than 28 February 2023.

It is to be noted that the proposals made, and ideas expressed in the document do not represent the final decision of the FSC. In light of the views and comments obtained during this public consultation exercise, the proposed draft Guidance Notes may be changed.

Click on the following link to read the full communiqué: https://bit.ly/3E4UfuX

Access the Guidance note on the following link: https://bit.ly/3IiP3pD

