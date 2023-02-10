This brochure contains the amended Law of 17 December 2010 on undertakings for collective investment ("UCI") in French and English.

Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 17 décembre 2010 concernant les organismes de placement collectif (« OPC ») en français et en anglais.

DOWNLOAD

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.