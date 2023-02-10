Mauritius:
Frequently Asked Questions (‘FAQs') – Moneylending Licence
10 February 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued FAQs on
moneylending on 8 February 2023. The FSC regulates moneylending,
which is a business that needs a licence in accordance with section
14A of the FSC. The FSC inter alia emphasised on the eligibility to
apply for the moneylending licence and who is not required to
submit an application for a moneylending licence.
As per the Financial Services (Consolidated Licensing and Fees)
Rules 2008 (as amended), there are certain fees that are applied
for the moneylending licence.
Moreover, when processing a request for a moneylending license,
the Commission will also consider a number of important factors,
including the nature of the activity, the principals' and
officers' fitness and propriety, the team's skill set, the
infrastructure, the operations' policies and procedures, and
the viability of the business.
Click on the link to read the full FAQs HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Mauritius
Green Loans
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
The term ‘green loan' has become increasingly omnipresent in economic and market discourse. What is a ‘green loan' and what distinguishes it from your typical ‘loan'?
A Legal Notice 199 Of 2021
CSB Group
A Legal Notice (L.N. 199 of 2021) was published on the 30th April 2021 providing a number of amendments to the principal regulations, the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding
What Is Culture And What Does It Mean?
Baker & Partners
The Wolf of Wall Street film or the Netflix series on Bernie Madoff provide entertaining and graphic examples of where culture and conduct spiral out of control leaving devastated employees...
CRS Obligations For Investment Managers And Advisers
BeesMont Law Limited
Generally, under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) investment managers and advisers are classified as ‘Investment Entities' and are ‘Reporting Financial Institutions' for CRS purposes.