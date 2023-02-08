United Arab Emirates:
Dubai's VARA Issues Regulations For Virtual Assets
08 February 2023
Cavenwell 3.0
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), has
issued its highly anticipated Virtual Assets and Related Activities
Regulations 2023.
The new regulations cover seven licensed VA activities:
- Advisory services;
- Broker-Dealer services;
- Custodial services;
- Exchange services;
- Lending-Borrowing services;
- Payments and Remittances services; and
- VA Management and Investment services.
In addition to the seven categories of license, provision is
also made for virtual asset issuances to be regulated under the
VARA regime.
Alongside the regulations, four compulsory Rulebooks have been
published covering Company, Compliance & Risk Management,
Technology & Information and Market Conduct.
Activity specific Rulebooks have also been published for each of
the seven licenses.
Cavenwell 3.0 can assist legacy Virtual Asset Service Providers
(VASPs) and new market entrants to achieve compliance with the
rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United Arab Emirates
Green Loans
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
The term ‘green loan' has become increasingly omnipresent in economic and market discourse. What is a ‘green loan' and what distinguishes it from your typical ‘loan'?
A Legal Notice 199 Of 2021
CSB Group
A Legal Notice (L.N. 199 of 2021) was published on the 30th April 2021 providing a number of amendments to the principal regulations, the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding
What Is Culture And What Does It Mean?
Baker & Partners
The Wolf of Wall Street film or the Netflix series on Bernie Madoff provide entertaining and graphic examples of where culture and conduct spiral out of control leaving devastated employees...
CRS Obligations For Investment Managers And Advisers
BeesMont Law Limited
Generally, under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) investment managers and advisers are classified as ‘Investment Entities' and are ‘Reporting Financial Institutions' for CRS purposes.