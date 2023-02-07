ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

by BNF Bank plc

BNF Bank has installed two new additional ATMs at the Victoria, Gozo and St Paul's Bay bank branches, for the ultimate convenience of customers. Clients wishing to withdraw cash, deposit cheques and check their bank balances will now find additional ATMs available in the Bank's network of automated machines across Malta and Gozo.

“Despite the move towards virtual banking, digital payments and going cashless, we believe it is still crucial that customers have access to a multitude of different kinds of services,” said Daniel Cutajar, Chief Technology Officer at BNF Bank.

“ATMs are still primary customer touchpoints and popular ways of dispensing cash,” he continued. “Acknowledging this, our omnichannel strategy puts our clients at the centre of all our operations, and our diverse, convenient and easily accessible services help them manage their finances in the ways they feel most comfortable, when and where they want, ultimately making their lives easier.”

BNF Bank offers customers a wide product portfolio catering for personal and business lifecycles, uplifted by a renowned personalised and efficient service via twelve branches, a branch in London and a corporate and business banking centre. Since 2020, BNF holds The Banker's prestigious title of Malta's Bank of the Year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.