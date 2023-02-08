To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Turks and Caicos Islands has committed to revitalising its
financial services sector. It's been one year since the
islands' updated National Investment Policy was approved,
outlining key development priorities to maintain a dynamic, growing
economy. James Bursey, CEO of Invest Turks & Caicos, and David
Stewart, President of the islands' Finance Industry
Association, discuss the opportunities for investment on the
islands, what makes Turks and Caicos an attractive jurisdiction for
establishing a business, and their ambitions for financial
services.
