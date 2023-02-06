ARTICLE

Bank branches have always played a key role in the service offered to customers. This is the reason why Bank of Valletta is continuously looking for ways of enhancing the branch experience, in the interest of both customers and employees.

Over the past two years, BOV has embarked on an extensive renovation programme, which sees it undertaking major structural works in a number of its branches. This renovation programme boasts modern and minimalist designs, with colours inspired by the traditional Maltese Luzzu. The transformation is not only driven by aesthetics but is ultimately customer-driven, a concept already unveiled in the branches of Sliema, Siggiewi, Paola and Zurrieq, where renovation works have been concluded.

Works are now about to start on the Bank's premises in Naxxar, which caters for the needs of a broad spectrum of personal and business customers, most of whom reside in the area or operate in the vicinity.

When talking about the planned works Mr Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at Bank of Valletta explained that the Bank is conscious of the evolving needs of customers and employees, as well as the responsibility of respecting the environment in line with ESG principles. “Walking into a newly refurbished branch will be a breath of fresh air. Customers will be greeted by a ‘Meet and Greet Officer' in a modern, vibrant, and open environment that also respects confidentiality through the newly designed glass-fronted pods that provide full privacy in a comfortable space. We are making use of natural, renewable materials, electronic advertising and modern methodologies to design branches that offer the best possible environment for customers, as well as an optimal working environment for our people.”

Geoffrey Ghigo, Head of the Bank's Retail Network explained that “For the safety of both our customers and employees, the premises will be temporarily closed, with the last working day planned for Saturday 4th February 2023. Works are carefully planned out beforehand, and we are aiming to reopen as soon as possible, however it is envisaged that the renovation will last a number of months. In the meantime, we are relocating the ATMs to the other side of the branch at 25, Triq l-Ifran, Naxxar, to inconvenience customers as little as possible.”

The renovation programme being undertaken across the Bank's retail network is integral to the Bank's evolving identity and its vision to be the Bank of Choice for customers. Bank of Valletta takes this opportunity to thank its customers as well as its people for their understanding and support during the renovation process.

