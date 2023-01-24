ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On Establishing The Terms For The Formation Of The Minimum Authorized Capital Of Participants In The Securities Market

In order to increase the level of financial stability and competitiveness of financial organizations, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers “On Certain Issues in the Sphere of the Securities Market” was adopted.

The Decree establishes the following terms for the formation of the minimum authorized capital of professional participants in the securities market:

1) carrying out depositary activities:

until January 1, 2024 - 10 million soms;

until January 1, 2025 - 20 million soms;

2) carrying out activities for the organization of trade in the securities market:

until January 1, 2024 - 30 million soms;

until January 1, 2025 - 50 million soms;

3) carrying out brokerage activities:

until January 1, 2024 - 5 million soms;

until January 1, 2025 - 8 million soms.

