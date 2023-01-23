Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 37 is now available.
In this issue:
News bulletin
- PSD2 peer review report published by EBA
- Report on thematic review on fees and charges published by the EBA
- FIR/01 on Application Procedures and Requirements for Authorisation under the Financial Institutions Act 1994 has been amended
- BR/21 on Remuneration Policies and Practices has been revised
- Updated classification of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) instruments
- RTS on identification of group of connected clients (GCC) published by EBA
- Public consultation on effective management of ML/TF risks and access to financial services launched
Insights
- CJEU interprets compensation for recovery costs under Late Payments Directive
- Countdown to DORA: The Regulation applies from 17 January 2025
Podcasts
- Malta's rise as an international business and financial centre
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.