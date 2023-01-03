self

Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) is Asia's premier international financial hub, offering a range of structures to help facilitate cross-border financial transactions as well as business dealings including trusts, foundations, protected cell companies and partnerships, among others. The Centre also offers solutions in the following sectors: commercial and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, money broking, leasing, capital markets and commodity trading in conventional, digital or Shariah-compliant forms.

Strategically located in the heart of Asia Pacific, Labuan IBFC is well positioned as the perfect gateway for businesses seeking to connect with Asia's economies and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.