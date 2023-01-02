ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events organised by Bank of Valletta for its people is the annual staff children's event. This is a tradition that goes back several years, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

This year the event was back on the calendar. Children of BOV employees aged 3 to 12 years received an invitation to attend an exclusive experience of the Illuminated Trail at the President's Verdala Palace in Buskett. This year's event was unique in that it gave all families the opportunity to attend as one and enjoy the evening together.

The event featured spectacular light shows, music, a photographic booth and food stalls. Children were welcomed by the organisers dressed up as Santa's elves in a really festive atmosphere. The whole event turned into an impromptu BOV family affair, as colleagues met colleagues, while children played and ran about. Gift vouchers for a Christmas present were handed out to make Christmas a little more special.

This was not the only activity organised for BOV children this month, as earlier on, BOV children were invited to attend a fun-packed Toi Toi spectacle at Teatru Manoel. This event was possible thanks to the Bank's long-standing support of the Teatru Manoel and its Toi Toi program.

Speaking about the event, Charles Azzopardi, Head of the CSR Team responsible for the organisation said, “We wanted to do something different this year for our people and their families, given that this event had been missing from our calendars for the past two years. The turnout was very encouraging, and it was honestly heart-warming to see our colleagues turn up with their young ones. It was really magical, making this event a memorable one for all involved.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.