Have you registered your company with the GIPC? Renew your GIPC registration with ease by following this step by step guideline that shows you what you need to know, the key requirements and common mistakes investors make.

According to section 24 of the GIPC Act, all businesses with foreign participation are required to register with the GIPC. After a successful registration with Ghana Investment promotion Centre, a certificate will be issued which is valid for two years. After two years, applicants are to renew the certificate with the Centre.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is a Government agency, responsible under the GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865): to encourage and promote investments in Ghana, to provide for the creation of an attractive incentive framework and a transparent, predictable and facilitating environment for investments in Ghana.

The following are the documents that are required by applicants to complete the renewal process.

Application Letter

Complete Ghana Investment Promotion Centre renewal form

Official fee- ¢2730

Status Report

Last Audited Accounts

Evidence of any change made at the Registrar General's Department

Valid Tax Clearance Certificate

Evidence of SSNIT payment and SSNIT schedule or list

