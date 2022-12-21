Dear Readers,

After more than seven years with the organisation, FinanceMalta's chief operations officer Ivan Grech is moving to new pastures. Over the years, he has seen the sector grow and evolve, and has been part of the team taking part in dozens of events and conferences in Malta and around the world, promoting Malta as a thriving financial services jurisdiction. We wish him all the very best in his new endeavour and are sure that his insight and experience will continue to be of benefit to the sector.

International Events

The conference season was in full swing over the past few months – keeping our team on its toes. FinanceMalta attended 11 international events, in London, Copenhagen, the UAE, Casablanca, Luxembourg, and Zurich, followed a conference online, and took part in two local events. These events covered various sectors represented by FinanceMalta, from Fintech and wealth management, to insurance and funds & asset management.

WAIFC Membership

FinanceMalta is excited to announce that it has been accepted into the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC), which will expose its members to various projects and initiatives at a global level, working with other financial services centres.

Photo: FinanceMalta Chairman George Vella and Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers

Global Financial Centres Index

Malta's rating in the Global Financial Centres Index improved by 67 points, moving the jurisdiction up 27 places. Malta also rose 55 points and seven places in the FinTech Index.The Index was introduced in 2007 by think-tank Z/Yen and the City of London, with the China Development Institute joining as a strategic partner in 2016. Reports are issued every March and September. A total of 119 centres are featured in the GFCI.

FinanceMalta 15th Annual Conference

Over 300 delegates attended the FinanceMalta 15th Annual Conference titled "Learning from the past: Looking to the Future". The event was held on 1 December 2022 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre.

Over 30 speakers, contributors, experts and panellists from Malta and abroad contributed to the conference, including the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; Minister for Finance and Employment Clyde Caruana; the former President of the Financial Action Task Force Marcus Pleyer; the Executive Director of the European Banking Authority François-Louis Michaud; Futurist and Professor of Practice, Imperial College Business School, Prof. David Shrier; as well as the Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs at the OECD, Prof. Carmine Di Noia.

Forthcoming Events

We are currently finalising the calendar of activities for 2023 which will cover the normal span of international reach and sectorial emphasis.

Any suggestions you may wish to make in this regard would be truly welcome. Please send an email with your suggestions to Mr. Andrea Nurchi, Senior Manager - Business Development at andrea.nurchi@financemalta.org, and stay tuned for more!

FinanceMalta Rebranding

We have launched a new brand identity and logo. The rebranding gives a fresh look to the 15-year-old organisation, reflecting the innovation that the industry experienced in recent years, mostly with the rise of fintech and its applications.

We look forward to continuing to work with all of you in 2023 and wish you all the best for the festive season.



Best wishes,

George Vella

Chairman

