Malta has moved up three places to 12th in the ranking of the Smart Centres Index, getting the highest position of EU jurisdictions. Malta's financial services centre ranked 13th in terms of its competitiveness, with the country's reputation ranking 10th.

Malta was given a rating of 696, just a point below 11th placed Chicago. New York was again ranked first, with a rating of 733, followed by London and Los Angeles.

The SCI is published by commercial think tank Z/Yen,and this 6th index evaluated 75 jurisdictions, looking at three separate dimensions: innovation support; creative intensity; and delivery capability. Malta's ranking for these three dimensions was, respectively, 6th, 13th and 19th.

Leading centres in the SCI are based in places which combine a high performing university sector across STEM subjects, with well-developed regulatory, commercial, and financial services.

You can read the full report here: SCI_6_Report_2022.11.22_v1.1.pdf (longfinance.net)

