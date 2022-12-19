Personal touch leads to double digit growth

Zerafa Trustees' managing director Balázs Karacsony gives us some insight into the company's personal approach and its raison d'etre.

Photo – Meet Balázs Karacsony, Managing Director of Zerafa Trustees

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

The company was incorporated in 2021 by Dr Omar Zerafa. Its primary purpose to provide tailor-made solutions to clients who are seeking smooth management of their business/wealth. We only offer corporate services.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

We offer the full range of corporate solutions to our clients. The plan is to expand our portfolio with more trust/foundation vehicles, since we are now focusing predominantly on traditional corporate vehicles.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

During the first two years of business, we built up a reputable client portfolio with double digit growth in revenues and profits as well.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

The open mindset of authorities, the central location in the EU, easy corporate administration, and well-educated local staff in the financial sector.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

We would like to connect with Accountants, auditors, tax advisors, and lawyers.

Bio

Balázs Karacsony joined Zerafa Trustees in 2022 as managing director and head of international tax. He brought with him substantial experience in international tax advisory and tax compliance matters.

He has worked in corporate as well as international taxation and has been actively involved in due diligence reviews, international tax projects and tax advisory engagements.

He has been a full member of STEP since 2016 and deals with wealth planning and management for private clients.

