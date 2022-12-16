ARTICLE

Offering services to the service providers

The managing director of RMC Wise, Christian Manicaro, explains that the company he co-founded is committed to creating and growing talent to offer an unparalleled level of service and to maintain excellent and innovative solutions, for risk management and compliance.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

RMC Wise was established in 2020 from the ideas, passion and determination of three individuals who united to offer risk management and compliance solutions which are sustainable, ethical and people focused.

Drawing on the expertise of a team of professional experts and collaborators across Europe, RMC Wise offers risk management, regulatory compliance, AML/CFT compliance and internal audit to investment management companies, collective investment schemes, payment services institutions, virtual financial agents, company services, trustees and other fiduciary services providers.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

RMC stand for Risk Management and Compliance, but it also an acronym of the last name of the founding members: Rossi, Manicaro and Conca

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

We have recently renewed our values. One of our priorities remains to employ people with different skills and expertise, and create a culture to help them navigate the complex and ever changing regulatory environment in a manner which reflects our values: people focused; excellence; integrity; and socially responsible.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

The company has enjoyed exponential growth since its inception in 2020. We grew from a startup in 2020 to a team of eight individuals by the end of 2022. We are extremely proud of having attracted people who are committed to our values and who strive to become their best version in order to offer innovative and efficient solutions to our stakeholders.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta is an EU jurisdiction with an excellent infrastructure and a balmy Mediterranean climate, which set Malta to establish itself as the place of choice for businesses. Moreover, Malta has an efficient, sustainable and tech-enabled finance industry and has also a highly qualified and multilingual workforce which is used to working in an international environment.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

We are always looking forward to connecting with like-minded leaders who are open to discuss potential synergies with our organisation or with whom we can collaborate on Environmental, Social and Governance projects. We would be happy to work with entities who are seeking to set up their regulated business in and from Malta. We believe that our independent and experienced advice on compliance, AML and risk management can help firms gain a competitive advantage and a sustainable growth trajectory.

Bio

Christian Manicaro has over 10 years of experience in fund management and investment services. Christian is the co-founder of RMC Wise Ltd and has spearheaded RMC Wise's growth in his role of managing director. Christian is also the managing director of AQA Capital Ltd, an established local management company and wealth manager.

He has a strong academic background in finance and economics, and is currently reading for a PhD with a specialisation in finance at the University of York. In 2014, Christian acquired the CFA Charter.

