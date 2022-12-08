self

This panel discussed the global landscape post-Covid, key growth industries, emerging risk and regulatory developments within the industry as well as top trends in captives.



Panellists:

Rob Curtis, Co-CEO & Managing Director, AM Best Asia Pacific

Bernard Yap, Partner, Ernst & Young Tax Consultants Malaysia

Doreen Fadli, Head of Business Policy, Labuan Financial Services Authority



Moderator:

Roy Sharma, Chairman, Labuan International Insurance Association



Presentation slides

