This panel discussed the global landscape post-Covid, key growth
industries, emerging risk and regulatory developments within the
industry as well as top trends in captives.
Panellists:
Rob Curtis, Co-CEO & Managing Director, AM Best Asia Pacific
Bernard Yap, Partner, Ernst & Young Tax Consultants Malaysia
Doreen Fadli, Head of Business Policy, Labuan Financial Services Authority
Moderator:
Roy Sharma, Chairman, Labuan International Insurance Association
Presentation slides
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.