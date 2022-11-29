6th December 2022 at 1130 hrs
The Client's best interest rule is at the core of financial regulation. It is an ethical principle which requires service providers to always act honestly, fairly and professionally. Over the years, the industry has seen various amplifications of this principle through the introduction of new legislative measures and regulatory requirements.
Join us for a discussion on the implications of this rule on licence holders providing financial services to their clients.
Moderator
Stephanie Farrugia, Senior Associate
Participant
Marina Grech, Senior Associate
André Zerafa, Managing Partner
Participation is free of charge upon registration.
