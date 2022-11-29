6th December 2022 at 1130 hrs

The Client's best interest rule is at the core of financial regulation. It is an ethical principle which requires service providers to always act honestly, fairly and professionally. Over the years, the industry has seen various amplifications of this principle through the introduction of new legislative measures and regulatory requirements.

Join us for a discussion on the implications of this rule on licence holders providing financial services to their clients.

Moderator

Stephanie Farrugia, Senior Associate

Participant

Marina Grech, Senior Associate

André Zerafa, Managing Partner

