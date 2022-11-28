COP27, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt between 7-18 November, 2022.

The talks occur at a time of unprecedented turmoil in the global economy, which has disrupted energy and food supply chains, and as extreme weather events take an increasingly heavy toll on nations, as well as on nature.

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt was expected to be unlike previous COPs - partly because climate finance discussions are broader in scope, and because the talks were aimed to focus heavily on fulfilling commitments, not just making new pledges. As it enters its final days, COP27 has prompted some important new initiatives designed to help nudge the global economy towards decarbonization.

The 197 Parties to the UNFCCC treaty often negotiate in blocs, such as the G77 and China, the Africa Group, the Arab States (which includes Egypt), the Least Developed Countries, the Umbrella Forum (which includes Australia, Canada, Japan, the US and Ukraine), the Small Island Developing States, and the Independent Alliance of Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition to the COP27 negotiations, there have been thematic days. This year's themes are: finance, science, youth and future generations, decarbonization, adaptation and agriculture, gender, water, action for climate empowerment (Ace) and civil society, energy, and biodiversity, as well as a solutions day.

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is represented at COP27 by Anne Lapierre (Paris), Elisa de Wit (Melbourne), Gregory Nott (Johannesburg) and James Ross (Cape Town).

We created a dedicated COP27 site to provide our clients with an analysis of the climate negotiations to date. Our aim is to help our clients across all industries understand the potential impact that COP27 may have on their business.

Here are a few highlights from COP27. Please visit Inside COP27 for the latest insights, news and resources from Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.