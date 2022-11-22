Bank of Valletta p.l.c. (BOV) is the main sponsor of the 15th Annual Conference of FinanceMalta, which will be held on 1 December 2022 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre with the theme "Learning from the past: Looking to the Future". The conference will discuss lessons and achievements of the financial services industry throughout 2022, and will shed a light on what lies ahead in 2023.

Referring to the theme of the conference, BOV Chairman Dr Gordon Cordina said: "We have over the decades made a success of our economy. We continue to prove our resilience in extraordinarily difficult times. Going forward, we will need to carefully carve the path of our growth by selecting the niche activities where we can add value based on what we do best, to provide for the society and economy that we will want to live in tomorrow"

Established in 1974, BOV is Malta's leading financial services provider and is the largest bank of Maltese origin and ownership. BOV's services range from personal solutions to retail customers through its branch network, tailored financial advice through regional Investment Centres; business financing through Business Centres and high-end services to corporate companies and wealth management customers through its Premium Banking Centre.

FinanceMalta Chairman George Vella commented: "FinanceMalta is proud and honoured to announce that our main sponsor for this year's Annual Conference is BOV. The importance of having such a major Maltese financial institution backing this conference cannot be understated. As we strive to promote Malta as an international Financial Centre, the backing of BOV and all our members is crucial. Our mandate is to promote the jurisdiction and contribute to the efforts of all stakeholders to enable the financial services sector to continue grow and prosper. The annual conference is the best showcase of this commitment."

The FinanceMalta 15th Annual Conference attracted the interest of many local and international companies, which are supporting the event. These include, among others, Platinum Sponsors Lockton, Finance Incorporated Limited, the Malta Stock Exchange and Zenith Actuarial powered by Optalitix.

This year's edition of the FinanceMalta Annual Conference will be the first fully in-person and face-to-face annual conference since the pandemic. The conference will feature executives from Malta and abroad, European Union policymakers, Maltese Government representatives, officials of global standard-setting organisations, renowned academics, researchers and more.

High-calibre international speakers include the former President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Dr Marcus Pleyer, the Executive Director of the European Banking Authority (EBA) François-Louis Michaud; Futurist and Professor of Practice, Imperial College Business School, Prof. David Shrier, as well as the Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Prof. Carmine Di Noia.

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will be addressing the conference.

