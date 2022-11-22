Partner Adam Bathgate and senior counsel Nathalie West have authored the Chambers 2022 Global Practice Guide: Banking & Finance - Bermuda: Law and Practice.



The new Banking & Finance 2022 guide covers 35 jurisdictions. The guide provides the latest legal information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; environmental, social and governance (ESG) lending; restrictions on foreign lenders and foreign currency exchange; tax and usury laws; guarantees and security; enforcement of foreign judgments; bankruptcy and insolvency; and project finance.

There have not been any significant legislative or regulatory changes affecting the rights of lenders or secured creditors over the past year, nor any that would affect Bermuda's status as a leading creditor-friendly jurisdiction.

