Among all of the exciting events in Malta year upon year, one of the most anticipated in the world of gaming is that of SiGMA, happening now.

An invaluable platform of communication, four days of networking, workshops and brainstorming – four leading shows together – are taking place in Ta' Qali, at the MFCC Convention Centre and the Hilton Hotel.

SiGMA, Affiliate Grand Slam (AGS), AI & Blockchain Summit (AIBC), and Med-Tech World joined together with iGaming sectors, emergent technology and digital health in order to allow investors to leverage the significant crossover potential for multi-faceted business deals and to double down on opportunities for effective networking.

Answering the question of whether you should participate in the annual exhibition Sigma Malta, we say a resounding yes.

Plenty of content exploring the latest in the gaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing industries, as well as a sold out expo floor showcasing top products and demos, bringing attendees the best B2B networking experience.

Interaction with top influencers and thinkers. This year, with Scott Stornetta (Partner and Chief Scientist, Yugen Partners known worldwide as the 'father of Blockchain'), Nick Spanos (Bitcoin pioneer and policy maker), Megan Nilsson (High-end Crypto and NFT consultant for companies, investors and celebrities), Ivan Liljeqvist (CEO and Co-Founder of Moralis.io, one of the most successful Web3 Development tools helping developers build fast and more efficiently on the blockchain), Davinci Jeremie (Software developer, Crypto trader, and Founder of Davinci Codes), Carl the Moon (Bitcoin advocate and cryptocurrency analyst), Tim Burd (Co-Founder of Founders Mastermind; he is also known by the prestigious sobriquet of 'the Godfather of Facebook Ads'), Monika Zajc (Digital Advisor EMEA & Life Science Community Lead at Microsoft), Rick Ellis (CPO of Ryu Games & Founder of Stream), and Hon. Javier Silvania (Minister of Finance of Curaçao). Maltese government officials including the Hon. Prime Minister Robert Abela, and the Hon. Silvio Schembri, Minister for Economy, EU Funds and Lands, are also attending the expo.

Great buzzy exhibitors, this year with crypto.com, SwissBorg, Openware, 1xBET, EGT Interactive, Connect Pay, Amusnet Interactive, R. Franco Digital, Light & Wonder, Campeon Gaming, Betsson Group, GGPoker, LSport, SoftGamings, and WorldMatch, among others.

Particular networking events where startups meet investors, crypto exchange meeting affiliates, and Blockchain projects meet Blockchain developers.

Special preferences for startups considering the powerful role they can play in a more innovative and productive global market. SiGMA provides startups with their own space to shine on both the expo floor, as well as through the Startup Pitch competition. The expo is a great opportunity for young businesses to connect with the huge influx of investors and VC's present during Malta Week. Ikigai Ventures is perfectly positioned to source, fund, expose, and grow the best startups in iGaming.

SiGMA Europe got off to a cracking start this year – three busy days filled with a variety of panel discussions, insightful talks, company announcements, and high-profile awards ceremonies. Today is the final day; the health conference Med-Tech World is taking place at the Hilton Malta, the event devoted to the potential for technology innovation to transform the face of medicine in the global medical industry.

SiGMA is an excellent place for the exchange of knowledge, skills and experience, as well as the establishment of new connections and beneficial partnerships. Professional audience together with great environment – and any idea is likely to become a reality, enabling further advances across the iGaming and medical industries.

