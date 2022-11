ARTICLE

Federal Government Of Nigeria Budget Proposals For 2023 Fiscal Year KPMG Nigeria His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has presented the 2023 Federal Government Budget Proposals at the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Webinar: Asset Recovery Landscape In Lebanon: What Depositors Of Lebanese Banks Should Know Alem & Associates This webinar will cover the Asset Recovery Landscape in Lebanon and the tools and information that depositors with money trapped in Lebanon should know.

New Digital Money Lender Regulations In Nigeria: Some Legal Issues Balogun Harold Digital Money Lenders – Nigeria's consumer protection regulator, the FCCPC, recently published a Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework for Digital Lending ("Regulation")...

Regulatory Update: Proposed CBN Guidelines For The Regulation Of Representative Offices Of Foreign Banks In Nigeria Pavestones Legal On October 12, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") released a draft of the Guidelines for the Regulation of Representative Offices of Foreign Banks in Nigeria ("Draft Guidelines").

85% Chance Of South Africa Being Grey Listed ENSafrica On 14 October 2022, the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001 ("FICA") made amendments to the Money Laundering...