Supporting the world of art and artists can take various forms. This time around, for Bank of Valletta, this support came in the form of a considerable book donation that will boost the library of The Malta Society of Arts.

This was announced by Karen Scerri, Head Credit Risk Management for Bank of Valletta on the 14th October 2022, during a visit she paid to Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta. During the visit, Ms Scerri was greeted by Arch. Adrian Mamo, President of The Malta Society of Arts.

Dating back to 1852, The Malta Society of Arts is Malta's oldest institution for the promotion of arts and crafts. Adrian Mamo explained that The Malta Society of Arts has always remained true to its vision, promoting all art forms and supporting Maltese artists not only in learning the craft but also in showcasing their artistic expression. "Another form of assistance we offer is the use of our extensive library, which focuses specifically on Maltese art and artists. Bank of Valletta's donation will boost this important resource significantly", said Adrian Mamo.

BOV always active in promoting local arts

Speaking during the presentation, Karen Scerri reiterated how promoting art has always been a mission close to the Bank's heart. Apart from assisting the restoration of a number of priceless works of art, the Bank held numerous retrospective exhibitions in that past that have enabled the public not only to admire the works of renowned Maltese artists, but also trace their evolution in expression and medium. "The Bank's involvement in promoting art and culture and its positive impact on society has been consolidated even further through our commitment to ESG principles. It gives us great pleasure to support initiatives that give greater accessibility to the world of Maltese art through these books," she concluded.

