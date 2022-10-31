ARTICLE

European Union: Finalising The Implementation Of Basel III In The EU

Background

On 27 October 2021, the European Commission put forward a proposal for amendments to EU banking rules which aim to ensure that EU banks become more resilient to potential future economic shocks, while contributing to Europe´s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to climate neutrality.

The main objectives of this Banking Package are to:

Strengthen the risk-based capital framework Enhance focus on ESG risks in prudential framework Further harmonise supervisory powers and tools Reduce administrative costs of disclosures and improve access to prudential data

The EU Banking Package is based on three legislative proposals.

1. Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities; 2. Total loss absorbing capacity; 3. Single point of entry; 4. Multiple point of entry

Output Floor

Setting of a lower limit to capital requirement calculated by internal models

Distinguishes between floored and un-floored total risk exposure amount (TREA)

Credit Risk

Revision of the standardised approach (SA-CR), including, amongst others, unrated, low-PD corporates

including, amongst others, unrated, low-PD corporates Reduction of the scope of internal ratings-based approaches (IRB)

Credit risks mitigation techniques

Market Risk

Introduction of FRTB approaches to calculate own funds requirements

Setting of alternative standardised approach (A-SA), alternative internal model approach (A-IMA) and simplified standardised approach (SSA)

Operational Risk

Introduction of a new single, non-model-based, standardised approach

Business indicator component (BIC) as unique factor in calculation of own funds requirements

in calculation of own funds requirements Entities with a business indicator ≥ EUR 750M to calculate and disclose annual operational risk losses

EBA to report on the threat of use of insurance for regulatory arbitrage

CVA risk

Definition captures both credit spread risk of counterparty and market risk of portfolio traded with that counterparty

traded with that counterparty Introduction of basic approach, standardised approach and simplified approach

New requirements for eligible hedges for own fund purposes

Other Topics

ESG Risks - Institutions are expected to identify systematically, disclose and manage ESG risks at individual level

Institutions are expected to identify systematically, disclose and manage ESG risks at individual level Disclosures

Small and non-complex institutions and other non-listed institutions should disclose performing, non-performing and forborne exposures for loans, debt securities and off-balance-sheet exposures, and information on past due exposures on an annual basis New disclosure requirements for market risk (using SA approaches and the A-IMA) and for CVA risk Revised disclosure requirements for operational risk

Leverage Ratio

Amended treatment of client-cleared derivatives Removal of minimum conservation factor of 10 % for certain off-balance-sheet items Provisions relating to regular-way purchases and sales awaiting settlement apply to financial assets, rather than only to securities

Prudential Scope - Financial groups headed by Fintech companies or include entities engaged in financial activities are part of the prudential scope of consolidation

Financial groups headed by Fintech companies or include entities engaged in financial activities are part of the prudential scope of consolidation EUCLID - centralised integrated system to aggregate reporting information shared by supervisors on the largest institutions

