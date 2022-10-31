On 27 October 2021, the European Commission put forward a proposal for amendments to EU banking rules.

Background

On 27 October 2021, the European Commission put forward a proposal for amendments to EU banking rules which aim to ensure that EU banks become more resilient to potential future economic shocks, while contributing to Europe´s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to climate neutrality.

The main objectives of this Banking Package are to:

  1. Strengthen the risk-based capital framework
  2. Enhance focus on ESG risks in prudential framework
  3. Further harmonise supervisory powers and tools
  4. Reduce administrative costs of disclosures and improve access to prudential data

The EU Banking Package is based on three legislative proposals.

1245144a.jpg

1. Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities; 2. Total loss absorbing capacity; 3. Single point of entry; 4. Multiple point of entry

1245144b.jpg

Output Floor

  • Setting of a lower limit to capital requirement calculated by internal models
  • Distinguishes between floored and un-floored total risk exposure amount (TREA)

Credit Risk

  • Revision of the standardised approach (SA-CR), including, amongst others, unrated, low-PD corporates
  • Reduction of the scope of internal ratings-based approaches (IRB)
  • Credit risks mitigation techniques

Market Risk

  • Introduction of FRTB approaches to calculate own funds requirements
  • Setting of alternative standardised approach (A-SA), alternative internal model approach (A-IMA) and simplified standardised approach (SSA)

Operational Risk

  • Introduction of a new single, non-model-based, standardised approach
  • Business indicator component (BIC) as unique factor in calculation of own funds requirements
  • Entities with a business indicator ≥ EUR 750M to calculate and disclose annual operational risk losses
  • EBA to report on the threat of use of insurance for regulatory arbitrage

CVA risk

  • Definition captures both credit spread risk of counterparty and market risk of portfolio traded with that counterparty
  • Introduction of basic approach, standardised approach and simplified approach
  • New requirements for eligible hedges for own fund purposes

Other Topics

  • ESG Risks - Institutions are expected to identify systematically, disclose and manage ESG risks at individual level
  • Disclosures
    • Small and non-complex institutions and other non-listed institutions should disclose performing, non-performing and forborne exposures for loans, debt securities and off-balance-sheet exposures, and information on past due exposures on an annual basis
    • New disclosure requirements for market risk (using SA approaches and the A-IMA) and for CVA risk
    • Revised disclosure requirements for operational risk
  • Leverage Ratio
    • Amended treatment of client-cleared derivatives
    • Removal of minimum conservation factor of 10 % for certain off-balance-sheet items
    • Provisions relating to regular-way purchases and sales awaiting settlement apply to financial assets, rather than only to securities
  • Prudential Scope - Financial groups headed by Fintech companies or include entities engaged in financial activities are part of the prudential scope of consolidation
  • EUCLID - centralised integrated system to aggregate reporting information shared by supervisors on the largest institutions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.