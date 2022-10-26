ARTICLE

Beyond the buzz surrounding the ups and downs of Bitcoin and altcoin prices dominating recent headlines, there is a vast universe of digital assets and financial services that present novel and innovative financial solutions for businesses and investors.

For instance, the advent of security tokens, NFTs, crypto-fiat exchanges, and payment gateways have brought about advantages such as financial inclusion, greater transparency, as well as the ability to unlock asset values, and by extension access to capital.

This webinar discovers the thriving digital ecosystem of Labuan IBFC and shares on how the digital-friendly international business and financial centre has been playing an instrumental role in connecting Asia's digital ecosystems.

Speakers/Panellists:

Dato' Howard Choo, Board of Directors, Labuan IBFC Inc.

Henry Chong, CEO, Fusang

Datuk Gavin Lim Chun Hoo, Founder, HWGG Capital P.L.C

Gan Ming Chiek, Partner GLT Law

Adrian Tay, Chief Operating Officer, Malayan Holdings Group

Moderator

Farah Jaafar, Managing Director and Chief Communications Officer, Fusang

Presentation Slides:

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Finance via Labuan IBFC's Digital Ecosystem

