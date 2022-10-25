ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On Approval Of The Instruction "On Conducting Inspections Of The Activities Of Payment System Operators And Payment Organizations"

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Resolution of the Board of the NBKR dated September 14, 2022 No. 2022-P-14/57-1-(PS) approved the Instruction "On conducting inspections of the activities of payment system operators and payment organizations".

The Instruction establishes the objectives, types and procedure for conducting inspections of the activities of payment system operators and payment organizations that have a license / licenses from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic for the right to carry out the following activities:

provision of services for receiving and making payments and settlements for goods and services that are not the result of their activities, in favor of third parties through payment systems based on information technology and electronic means and methods of making payments;

provision of services for receiving, processing and issuing financial information (processing, clearing) for payments and settlements of third parties to participants in the payment system, this processing, clearing center.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.