ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

by Bank of Valletta

Safeguarding the Bank during uncertain times and the future of Risk Management were the subjects discussed during a five-day internal staff training conference organised by the Bank.

Various speakers from the University of Malta, McKinsey, Deloitte, ESG Alliance, Grant Thornton, Avant Garde, BDO Chapelle Consulting, and BOV personnel took to the stage to share their knowledge and expertise on a wide range of topics. Self-care sessions focusing on mindfulness and mental well-being were also on the agenda.

Conference participants challenged their Climate Change knowhow during an ESG quiz entitled “Climate Change: A Global Jenga Game”. The quiz was designed by the Bank's ESG Unit with the assistance of the Julian's Pathfinder Foundation, a foundation supported by the Bank aimed at supporting gifted children in reaching their full potential.

Bank's Chairman Dr Gordon Cordina, Director Alfred Mifsud, CEO Kenneth Farrugia and Chief Risk Officer Miguel Borg spoke about the challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies and climate change on the Bank's strategy and operations. Miguel Borg, Chief Risk Officer, said: “Our full line-up of speakers made excellent additions to the conference as the team discussed agile risk management, climate change, artificial intelligence, digitalisation and various other topics of interest to the Bank and the Maltese economy.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.