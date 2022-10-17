ARTICLE

Malta: The AIFMD II – Where Are We Now? (Video)

In this brief update, Sarah Farrugia discusses the proposed changes to the Alternative Investment Funds Directive, what led to these changes and what AIFMs should expect in the coming months and years.

