by BNF Bank plc

His Excellency Sheikh Feisal Qassim F. Th. Al Thani, majority shareholder of BNF Bank, visited Malta to meet all BNF Bank employees during a reception held on 21st September at The Green Lounge at The Phoenicia Hotel Malta. He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Q.F. Al Thani and Sheikh Jassim Faisal Q.F. Al Thani together with the highest authorities from Al Faisal Holding, one of Qatar's largest privately held diversified industry groups and ranked at number 9 out of the top 100 Arab family businesses by Forbes Middle East.

In attendance, Dr Michael Frendo, Chairman of BNF Bank, members of the Bank's Board of Directors, Executive Management and BNF staff witnessed a positive atmosphere with affirmations strengthening the spirit of the team. His Excellency, re-affirmed the support of the Al Faisal Holding to ascertain that BNF Bank continues to grow, prosper, and leverage new resources, further developing its services and relationships with all stakeholders.

While complimenting the staff on their contribution towards a successful operation in Malta, His Excellency personally thanked Mr Michael Collis, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at BNF Bank for his diligent leadership in steering the Bank into a success story built around lasting relationships. His Excellency Sheikh Jassim Faisal Q.F. Al Thani also addressed those present commenting that further to Al Faisal Holding observing robust financial results and excellent achievements amidst the current market volatility, additional investment streams are earmarked towards the Bank's expansion plans overseas.

BNF employees who had the opportunity to personally meet family members and shake hands with Sheikh Faisal, valued the visit and praised the positive energy that His Excellency exhibited, stressing that such meetings enhance the sense of cohesion among the members of the team, and strengthen professional relations. His Excellency, who underlined the resemblances in the traditions shared between Malta and Qatar, extended his best wishes to all employees in celebrating National Independence Day and remarked his enthusiasm to visit again in the near future.

