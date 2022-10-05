ARTICLE

RMC Wise has organised a webinar in collaboration with Diligex and the Malta Financial Services Authority on the new Company Service Provider Regime, which requires all previously exempt CSP's to apply for a Class A, B, or C license by the 16th May 2021. Throughout the webinar, panellists discussed the importance on the application and a brief overview of the salient features behind the application. The webinar continued to highlight the importance of the three key pillars that have been enhanced as part of the new Rulebook – Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance and AML. Panellists also discussed the day-to-day role of the Risk Manager, Compliance Officer and MLRO including the accompanying documentation one should have on file in order to become aligned with the new CSP regime.

Originally published 10 May 2021

