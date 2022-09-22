Job searching is not easy. It is a time-consuming journey, emotional, full of ups and downs.

But it is also part of our professional lives and at one point or another, whether it's a proactive or reactive job search, you will find yourself in this crazy, super charged journey, called "job search".

So, how can you, prepare yourself for this and

become intentional in your search

minimize unsuitable interviews

reduce the risk of accepting a job that you will leave within the year

Make the most out of your new journey

This guide will focus on exactly these areas by sharing insights and tips gathered over 12 years+ in headhunting and recruitment.

We are not promising a fool proof method - it does not exist - the risk of error will always be present, and every situation is different, but we hope that you will find this useful in getting you in the right mindset and reduce your frustration when job searching.

The Jobseeker's Guide will be split in the following areas:

Getting the basics right

In this part, we will share with you insights into understanding your career motivations and value add to employers. This can serve you as a base when selecting what jobs to apply for, so you become intentional in your search and focus on jobs and companies that are of value to you.

D - Day : First Interview

In this part, we will share with you insights into how you can uncover whether the job and the business aligns with the values & aspirations you identified in Part 1.

Negotiating an offer and parting ways with your current employer

In this part, we will share with you tips into negotiating your offer and how to handle the resignation process.

Probationary Period - how to make the most out of it

In this part, we will share with you tips into how you can navigate those first few months in a job, so you can adapt yourself quicker, but also assess the level of suitability from your own perspective.

Collaborating with others

In this part, we will share with you tips on how you can collaborate with others, outside of your core area.

Part one will be released 1st week of October and every 2 weeks thereafter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.