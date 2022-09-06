ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the recent introduction of the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges legislation (DARE) The Bahamas has quickly jumped to the forefront of growing global interest in digital assets business. Stewarded by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), DARE has positioned The Bahamas as a world-leading regime for the regulation and facilitation of the exchange of digital assets, digital payments, digital ledger technologies, and the sale of digital assets.

This interest has led to Opalesque announcing an interactive webinar with SCB on Thursday September 28 at 11 am ET that will provide registrants with an in depth look at the business and regulatory environment for digital assets in The Bahamas and how the jurisdiction is taking steps to maintain and enhance this environment.

Free registration is now open at www.opalesque.com/webinar/. All registrants will receive a video replay of the webinar.

SCB's Executive Director Christina Rolle will headline a panel that will discuss among other matters:

An overview of the DARE Act;

The Bahamas Government's commitment to the digital asset space contained in its recently released white paper;

What differentiates the Bahamas' digital assets regulatory framework from that of other countries; and

Enhancements to the regulatory framework on the horizon.

The webinar is LIVE and interactive, so all participants can email their questions in advance and also ask questions any time during the live session. The session will be recorded, so please register, also if the time does not work out: 24 hours after the webinar, we will mail a user friendly video replay of the session to all registrants.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.