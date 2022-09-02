On 24 June 2022, the EU Commission finalised the last step necessary to align the end date of the exemption for UCITS funds to produce a PRIIPs KID i.e. 31 December 2022 ("UCITS Exemption"). Indeed, due to several previous postponements, the date of application of the PRIIPs Level 2 measures as amended by the Regulation (EU) 2021/2268 ("PRIIPs RTS") was not aligned with the end of the UCITS exemption. The Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/975 published on 24 June 2022 provides that the new RTS PRIIPs will apply on 1 January 2023.

Therefore, as of 1 January 2023, UCITS funds will have to produce a PRIIPs KID and comply with the new PRIIPs RTS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.