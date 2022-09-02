European Union:
PRIIPs Update
02 September 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 24 June 2022, the EU Commission finalised the last step
necessary to align the end date of the exemption for UCITS funds to
produce a PRIIPs KID i.e. 31 December 2022 ("UCITS
Exemption"). Indeed, due to several previous
postponements, the date of application of the PRIIPs Level 2
measures as amended by the Regulation (EU) 2021/2268
("PRIIPs RTS") was not aligned with the
end of the UCITS exemption. The Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/975 published on 24
June 2022 provides that the new RTS PRIIPs will apply on 1 January
2023.
Therefore, as of 1 January 2023, UCITS funds will have to
produce a PRIIPs KID and comply with the new PRIIPs RTS.
