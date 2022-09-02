Luxembourg:
MMF: ESMA Guidelines On Stress Test Scenarios
02 September 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 29 June, the CSSF published Circular 22/818 on ESMA
Guidelines on stress test scenarios - Update 2021 (ESMA/34-49-446).
The purpose of this Circular is to integrate the latest version
of the ESMA Guidelines on stress test scenarios under the MMF
Regulation, as published on 4 May 2022 ("2021
Guidelines").
When compared to the 2020 version, the 2021 Guidelines notably
include updated common reference parameters for the common
reference stress test scenarios.
CSSF Circular 22/818 includes a summarised presentation of the
2021 Guidelines (available here).
Originally published 15 July 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
