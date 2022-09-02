On 29 June, the CSSF published Circular 22/818 on ESMA Guidelines on stress test scenarios - Update 2021 (ESMA/34-49-446).

The purpose of this Circular is to integrate the latest version of the ESMA Guidelines on stress test scenarios under the MMF Regulation, as published on 4 May 2022 ("2021 Guidelines").

When compared to the 2020 version, the 2021 Guidelines notably include updated common reference parameters for the common reference stress test scenarios.

CSSF Circular 22/818 includes a summarised presentation of the 2021 Guidelines (available here).

Originally published 15 July 2022

