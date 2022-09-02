In our February 2022 Newsletter, we informed about the publication and key points of CSSF Circular 22/795 of 30 January 2022 concerning the application of the ESMA Guidelines on marketing communications..

It is now expected that the CSSF will imminently publish an FAQ that will provide additional guidance on marketing communications, including clarifications on (i) the scope, (ii) governance and organisational requirements that will need to be but in place by IFMs, and (iii) the information on marketing documents that IFMs will need to provide to the CSSF.

Originally published 15 July 2022

