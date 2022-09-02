Luxembourg:
Marketing Communications
02 September 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
In our February 2022 Newsletter, we informed about
the publication and key points of CSSF Circular 22/795 of 30
January 2022 concerning the application of the ESMA Guidelines on
marketing communications..
It is now expected that the CSSF will imminently publish an FAQ
that will provide additional guidance on marketing communications,
including clarifications on (i) the scope, (ii) governance and
organisational requirements that will need to be but in place by
IFMs, and (iii) the information on marketing documents that IFMs
will need to provide to the CSSF.
Originally published 15 July 2022
