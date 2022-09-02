ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In December 2020, the European Commission published the Digital Services Act Package, which includes two significant Regulation proposals:

proposal for a Regulation on a Single Market For Digital Services (known as the Digital Services Act, " DSA" ), which also aim at amending Directive 2000/31/EC ( " e-Commerce Directive ”); and

), which also aim at amending Directive 2000/31/EC ( " ”); and proposal for a Regulation on contestable and fair markets in the digital sector, known as the Digital Markets Act (“DMA”).

Together with the DMA, the DSA will set the standards for a safer and more open digital space for users and a level playing field for companies for years to come.

On 23 April 2022, the European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional political agreement on the DSA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.