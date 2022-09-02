In December 2020, the European Commission published the Digital Services Act Package, which includes two significant Regulation proposals:
- proposal for a Regulation on a Single Market For Digital Services (known as the Digital Services Act, "DSA"), which also aim at amending Directive 2000/31/EC ( "e-Commerce Directive”); and
- proposal for a Regulation on contestable and fair markets in the digital sector, known as the Digital Markets Act (“DMA”).
Together with the DMA, the DSA will set the standards for a safer and more open digital space for users and a level playing field for companies for years to come.
On 23 April 2022, the European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional political agreement on the DSA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.