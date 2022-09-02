In December 2020, the European Commission published the Digital Services Act Package, which includes two significant Regulation proposals:

Together with the DMA, the DSA will set the standards for a safer and more open digital space for users and a level playing field for companies for years to come.

On 23 April 2022, the European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional political agreement on the DSA.

