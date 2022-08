ARTICLE

Retroactive Application Of Finance Act 2019 – Analysis Of FHC's Decision In Accugas vs FIRS Andersen in Nigeria The Federal High Court ("FHC" or "the Court") sitting in Abuja, on 27 June 2022, delivered a judgement on the applicability of tax amendments to transactions that arose prior to such amendments.

FHC Rules Against FIRS' Retrospective Application Of The Provisions Of Finance Act, 2019 KPMG Nigeria On Monday, 27 June 2022, the Federal High Court (FHC or "the Court") sitting in Abuja ruled in Accugas Limited (Accugas or "the Company" or "the Plaintiff") and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) & Attorney General of the Federation.

Regulatory Update: The Revised Guidelines For The Operation Of Non-Interest Financial Instruments By The Central Bank Of Nigeria Pavestones Legal On June 9 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") issued the "Revised Guidelines For The Operation of Non-Interest Financial Institutions' Instruments by the Central Bank of Nigeria" (the "Guidelines")...

Taking Security: A Review Of Mortgage Creation Under Nigerian Law Sefton Fross According to Roy Goode, a financier taking security for an advance is concerned to see that if the debtor's assets are insufficient to meet the claims of all his creditors, the financier will at least be...

Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 AXIS Fiduciary Ltd On 29 July 2022, the Mauritian Parliament passed the Finance (Miscellaneous) Provisions Act 2022 (the "FA 2022"), which enacts into law the measures announced by the Honourable Minister of Finance in the Budget Speech 2022-2023.