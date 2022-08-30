Mauritius:
New FSC Rules Issued Under The Virtual Asset And Initial Token Offerings Services Act
30 August 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued
the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offerings Services (Travel)
Rules 2022 (the "rules") in accordance with the Virtual
Asset and Initial Token Offerings Services Act. The rules are
deemed to have come into operation on 01 July 2022 and is part of
the FSC's objective to establish the Mauritius IFC as
Africa's Fintech hub. The rules are accessible HERE.
Read the official communique issued by the FSC HERE.
