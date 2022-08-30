The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offerings Services (Travel) Rules 2022 (the "rules") in accordance with the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offerings Services Act. The rules are deemed to have come into operation on 01 July 2022 and is part of the FSC's objective to establish the Mauritius IFC as Africa's Fintech hub. The rules are accessible HERE.

Read the official communique issued by the FSC HERE.

