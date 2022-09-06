ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: Оn Clarification Of The Procedure For Converting A Foreign Currency Money Transfer By The National Bank Of The Kyrgyz Republic

According to the changes adopted by the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic dated July 27, 2022 N 2022-P-14 / 47-6-(PS), the money transfer will be converted by banks of the Kyrgyz Republic only at the rate indicated in the information stand of the buying and selling rates of foreign currencies (as for cash currency exchange).

