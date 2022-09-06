Kyrgyzstan:
Оn Clarification Of The Procedure For Converting A Foreign Currency Money Transfer By The National Bank Of The Kyrgyz Republic
06 September 2022
GRATA International
According to the changes adopted by the Resolution of the Board
of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic dated July 27, 2022 N
2022-P-14 / 47-6-(PS), the money transfer will be converted by
banks of the Kyrgyz Republic only at the rate indicated in the
information stand of the buying and selling rates of foreign
currencies (as for cash currency exchange).
Read more
Originally Published by Toktom
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
