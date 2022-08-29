ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: Оn The Adoption Of Resolution No. 2022-P-33 / 45-2- (NPA) "On Temporary Solutions In The Field Of Foreign Exchange Transactions."

In order to ensure the economic security of the Kyrgyz Republic and in connection with the emerging geopolitical situation in the world, in order to minimize adverse consequences and risks, and their impact on the domestic financial market, the resolution establishes a restriction for commercial banks to simultaneously conduct exchange transactions with an exchange bureau in within the amount of working capital of the exchange office.

