In order to ensure the economic security of the Kyrgyz Republic and in connection with the emerging geopolitical situation in the world, in order to minimize adverse consequences and risks, and their impact on the domestic financial market, the resolution establishes a restriction for commercial banks to simultaneously conduct exchange transactions with an exchange bureau in within the amount of working capital of the exchange office.
Originally Published by nbkr.kg
